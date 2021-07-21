Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

