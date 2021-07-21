Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $2.01 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

