Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

