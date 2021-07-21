Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

