Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.51

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 3980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,502 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

