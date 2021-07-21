Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $81.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $84.38 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $333.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $348.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $398.68 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.