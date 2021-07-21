Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

AC opened at C$24.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

