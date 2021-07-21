Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

