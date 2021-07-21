AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 6.1%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 10,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 141,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

