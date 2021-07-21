Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) SVP Joseph Gebbia Buys 5,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) SVP Joseph Gebbia acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $31,478,313.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

