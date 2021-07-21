Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

