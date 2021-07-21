Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 10th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

