Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 10th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of ACI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
