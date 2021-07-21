Alchemint Standards Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $112,205.38 and $19.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00144752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.01 or 1.00079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.