Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $615.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.