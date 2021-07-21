Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

