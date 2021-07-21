Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.