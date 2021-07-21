Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

