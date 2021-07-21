Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.