Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 471.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $1,066,176 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,325. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

