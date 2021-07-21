Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.