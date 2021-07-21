Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $10.05 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,870,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,546,000.

Shares of OHPAU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

