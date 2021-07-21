Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.60 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 752,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,843,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,575,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,031,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.