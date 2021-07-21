Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 89,052 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Zymeworks worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 33.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 151,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

