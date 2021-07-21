Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the period.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.79. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.