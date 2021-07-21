Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Amdocs worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,521. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.