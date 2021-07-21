American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.