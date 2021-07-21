American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.30

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $160.23, with a volume of 53496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,442,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

