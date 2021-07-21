American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.30

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $160.23, with a volume of 53496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.44.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.
About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
