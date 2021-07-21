American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,418. The company has a market capitalization of $417.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

