American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

AOUT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,418. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $417.66 million and a PE ratio of 22.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

