Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,611 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Shares of ROP opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.77. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $493.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

