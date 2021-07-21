Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

EverQuote stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

