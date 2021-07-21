Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 537.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

