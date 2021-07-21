Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 23,072 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

QUS opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $121.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.36.

