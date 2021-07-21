Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,677,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Newpark Resources worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 676,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NR. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

