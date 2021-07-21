Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

