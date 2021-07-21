Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,955 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.