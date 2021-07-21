Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,326 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

