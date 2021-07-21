Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.