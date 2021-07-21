Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,815,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,416,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,712,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

