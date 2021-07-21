Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.