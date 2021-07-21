Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 675,745 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,745 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ConocoPhillips worth $281,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 134,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

