Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $222.02 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,840 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $222,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.15. 17,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,150. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.39. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

