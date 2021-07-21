Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207,137 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.81% of Valero Energy worth $238,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

VLO stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. 50,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,095. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

