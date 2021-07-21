Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 141,962 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,962 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $203,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.73. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

