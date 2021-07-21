Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 695,825 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695,825 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $309,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $36,599.16. Insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

