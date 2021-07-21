Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$2.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to announce ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($3.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioVie from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

BIVI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. BioVie has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.