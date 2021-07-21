Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

