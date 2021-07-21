Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.40 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $549.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.70 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $201.46. 2,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.