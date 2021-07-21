Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.89 million and the lowest is $66.80 million. CareDx posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $278.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CareDx by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. 395,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

