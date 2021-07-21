Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 297,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

